Korpisalo made 25 saves Thursday in a 4-3 victory against Dallas.

The stat line, including an .893 save percentage, wasn't overly impressive but Korpisalo was coming off of a start in which he gave up five goals on 23 shots to the same Dallas squad. Perhaps just as importantly, Korpisalo became the first Columbus goaltender all season to draw consecutive starts after Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. Merzlikins is considered day-to-day, leaving Korpisalo with a window to lay claim to a larger workload.