Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Shaky in Wednesday's loss
Korpisalo stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
While he did make some big saves, Korpisalo also let in a couple of soft goals, highlighting the inconsistency that's plagued him all season. With the Jackets scrambling to get back in the playoff picture, expect Sergei Bobrovsky's workload to increase down the stretch, reducing Korpisalo's already limited fantasy appeal.
