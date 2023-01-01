Korpisalo stopped 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Aside from an Andreas Athanasiou snipe in the first period after a Columbus defensive breakdown, Korpisalo had an answer for everything Chicago fired his way. It was the 28-year-old's netminder first win since Dec. 2 and his 3.13 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season are nothing special, but with Elvis Merzlikins still trying to find his form and Daniil Tarasov (upper body) now banged up, Korpisalo could be facing a heavy workload to kick off 2023.