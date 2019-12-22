Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sharp and focused
Korpisalo made 21 saves in a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Saturday.
Korpisalo hasn't been overly busy in his last few games, but he's stayed sharp and focused in every match. And he's only allowed three goals in one of his last six starts. Korpisalo is backstopping Columbus up the standings. That's great news for his owners.
