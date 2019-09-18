Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sharp to open preseason
Korpisalo stopped all 13 shots he faced before being replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Sabres.
So far, so far for the Jackets' presumptive No. 1 netminder. Korpisalo has huge skates to fill following the departure of two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, but his familiarity with the system and Columbus' talented young blue line corps could make his adjustment to the starting role easier.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Confirmed as No. 1 netminder•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Renews pact with Blue Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Qualified by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Bags win No. 10•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Needed in relief against Bruins•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.