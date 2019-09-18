Korpisalo stopped all 13 shots he faced before being replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over the Sabres.

So far, so far for the Jackets' presumptive No. 1 netminder. Korpisalo has huge skates to fill following the departure of two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, but his familiarity with the system and Columbus' talented young blue line corps could make his adjustment to the starting role easier.