Korpisalo turned aside 35 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

After a solid debut in a losing effort Thursday, Korpisalo looked like last year's playoff star in this one to earn the first win of the season for the Jackets. He denied Tyler Bertuzzi at point-blank range in the first period, then came up with a number of big stops late in the third while Detroit had its net empty, although he was eventually beaten by Bobby Ryan on a goal that was initially waved off due to goalie interference but was then allowed on replay. Korpisalo even notched an assist on Pierre-Luc Dubois' game-winner. It should be Elvis Merzlikins' turn in the crease Tuesday in a rematch with the Wings, but out of the gate Korpisalo has been the better of the two netminders and seems closer to seizing the No. 1 role for Columbus.