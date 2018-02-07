The Blue Jackets assigned Korpisalo to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Jeff Zatkoff in a corresponding move, so Korpisalo appears poised to take over as Cleveland's starter for the time being. The 23-year-old netminder has compiled a 5-5-0 record while posting a 2.97 GAA and .910 save percentage in 11 appearances with the big club this campaign.