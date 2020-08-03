Korpisalo posted a 28-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Auston Matthews led the way with six shots on goal for the Maple Leafs, but Korpisalo was up to the task. During the regular season, the Finn had a 19-12-5 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The strong performance all but assures Korpisalo's status as the top option in goal for head coach John Tortorella.