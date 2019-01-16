Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Silences Devils at home
Korpisalo allowed a single goal on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Korpisalo improves his record to 9-2-2 with a 2.94 GAA and .902 save percentage. Considering where the Blue Jackets stand with Sergei Bobrovsky, Korpisalo could in line for more work moving forward. He has won his last four starts and could be tabbed to start Columbus' next game versus the Canadiens on Friday. The Finn has not lost to Montreal in two career starts.
