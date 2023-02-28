Korpisalo won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres due to trade-related reasons.

It appears Korpisalo will almost certainly be on the move prior to Friday's trade deadline. The 28-year-old netminder, who's playing on a one-year, $1.3 million contract, has gone 11-11-3 while posting a 3.17 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 28 appearances this year.