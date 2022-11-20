Korpisalo stopped 31-of-37 shots Saturday in a 6-1 loss to Detroit.
The Jackets are a struggling team and Korpisalo is no savior. He has been pelted with pucks when he's in the blue paint, and has allowed four or more goals in four of the five games he's started. Use caution when activating Korpisalo.
