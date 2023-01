Korpisalo is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against Edmonton on Wednesday. He's 8-8-2 with a 3.22 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 21 contests in 2022-23. Vancouver has the 10th-ranked offense with 3.27 goals per game.