Korpisalo is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's road clash with Chicago, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo has played well early on this season, maintaining a 2.45 GAA and a .928 save percentage through his first four appearances, but he's compiled a 1-1-2 record over that span due to weak goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old Finn will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that just lost back-to-back games to the Predators.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Tough loss to Panthers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Delivers in tough loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Shines in win over Wings•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets nod against Wings•