Korpisalo is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's road clash with Chicago, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo has played well early on this season, maintaining a 2.45 GAA and a .928 save percentage through his first four appearances, but he's compiled a 1-1-2 record over that span due to weak goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old Finn will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that just lost back-to-back games to the Predators.