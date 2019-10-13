Korpisalo made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

After Carolina took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, Korpisalo stood tall and made some big saves as Columbus mounted a comeback, helping to hand the 'Canes their first loss of the season. The 25-year-old is now 2-2-0 with a 2.75 GAA and .892 save percentage through his first four starts as the Jackets' No. 1 netminder.