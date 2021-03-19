Korpisalo turned aside 25 of 27 shots Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over Carolina.

Korpisalo was sharp outside of a pair of Sebastian Aho snipes from nearly the same spot in the second period. It was the first win in the last four starts for Korpisalo, although he was pretty steady in three of those outings. The 26-year-old improved to 8-9-5 on the year with a 2.97 GAA and an even .900 save percentage.