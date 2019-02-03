Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Solid in loss to Blues
Korpisalo stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.
The final St. Louis goal was scored into an empty net. Korpisalo has been playing well lately, posting a 2.21 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 outings since the beginning of December, although he has only a 4-3-0 record to show for it. His current form could make it a little easier for the Jackets to dangle Sergei Bobrovsky as the trade deadline approaches, and if Bob gets dealt for a package that doesn't include an established No. 1 netminder coming back to Columbus, Korpisalo's fantasy value would skyrocket.
