Korpisalo made 23 saves in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Nico Sturm, Timo Meier and Nick Bonino all found twine behind Korpisalo, who was perfect on three penalty kills. It was a nice performance for the netminder after missing three games for personal reasons. Korpisalo is now 7-8-1 with a 3.27 GAA and .907 save percentage.