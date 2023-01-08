Korpisalo stopped 39 of 42 shots Saturday, leading the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

After allowing three goals in the second period, Korpisalo shut down the Hurricanes, posting an impressive .929 save percentage in the contest. He is coming off a terrific month of December posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .932 save percentage. The Finnish goaltender should be expected to split the net with Elvis Merzlikins moving forward.