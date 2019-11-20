Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stands tall against Habs
Korpisalo turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
The 25-year-old was outstanding after the Jackets tied it at 2-2 in the second period, making some huge stops as his offense put the game away. Korpisalo has won three of his last four starts, but on the year he still sports a mediocre 2.97 GAA and .900 save percentage to go with his 8-7-1 record.
