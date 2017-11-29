Korpisalo turned away 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's win over Carolina.

It was the first start since Nov.7 for the Columbus backup, who has been a reliable spot start this season. Aside from a rough outing against Chicago, the 23-year-old has come up with a few big performances and owns a 2-3-0 record. His .904 save percentage isn't mind-boggling and Sergei Bobrosvky rarely gets a night off, but Korpisalo showed Tuesday he can be of use when he gets the nod.