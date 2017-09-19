Korpisalo will start in net against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Korpisalo will continue to back up Vezina Trophy winner, Sergei Bobrovsky, this season. He played in 14 games last campaign, and posted a .905 save percentage combined with a 2.88 GAA -- mediocre at best. Nevertheless, the Blue Jackets sent a first-round pick to the Golden Knights to keep them from picking up Korpisalo, proving that he may be the starter of the future.