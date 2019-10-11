Korpisalo will guard the cage during Friday's home game against the Ducks, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo has struggled early on this season, registering a 1-1-0 record in two starts while posting an ugly 3.45 GAA and .851 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old Finn will look to start righting the ship in a tough home matchup with a hot Anaheim team that's gone 3-1-0 through its first four games of the campaign.