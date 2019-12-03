Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Arizona
Korpisalo will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home clash with the Coyotes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo played well in his last start Friday against the Penguins, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 25-year-old Finn will look to stay sharp in a tough home matchup with an Arizona team that's 8-3-3 on the road this year.
