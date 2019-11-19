Korpisalo will draw the home start Tuesday against Montreal, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo will be faced with the unenviable task of trying to slow down a Canadiens offense that's tied for sixth league-wide with 3.50 goals per game. Montreal recently lost both Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee) to injuries, so perhaps Korpisalo will fare better than expected as the Canadiens go through an adjustment period without two prominent contributors up front.