Korpisalo will protect the home net in Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) and Matiss Kivlenieks (lower body) are both out, so Korpisalo will start while Cameron Johnson, who is an emergency recall, will serve as the backup. Korpisalo has been quite good this season, registering a .914 save percentage and a 2.86 GAA through seven games en route to a 3-2-2 record. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have won five of the last six games, averaging 3.5 goals per game.