Korpisalo will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Islanders, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo's last outing was a relief appearance against the Blackhawks on Friday, when he stopped 17 of 18 shots after replacing Daniil Tarasov in the second period of the eventual 5-2 loss. He'll try to secure his first win since Dec. 2 in a road matchup with an Isles team that's 11-6-0 at home this season.
