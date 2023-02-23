Korpisalo will patrol the home crease Thursday against Minnesota, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Korpisalo has won his past two outings, having stopped 65 of 67 shots. He has a 10-10-3 record this season with a 3.14 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 26 appearances. The Wild sit 25th in the league this year with 2.86 goals per game.
