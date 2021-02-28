Korpisalo will guard the road cage in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) still out, the Blue Jackets will lean on Korpisalo for a second start in as many days. The 26-year-old turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's loss to the Predators, so he'll hope for better offensive support this time around. Korpisalo's currently on a five-game losing streak.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Deserves better fate•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Set to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Hard-luck home loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Tabbed for Thursday's start•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes Tuesday•