Korpisalo will guard the road cage in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) still out, the Blue Jackets will lean on Korpisalo for a second start in as many days. The 26-year-old turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's loss to the Predators, so he'll hope for better offensive support this time around. Korpisalo's currently on a five-game losing streak.