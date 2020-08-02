Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 1 against the Maple Leafs, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Elvis Merzlikins posted significantly better ratios than Korpisalo during the regular season, but Korpi is the far more experienced netminder having been in the league for five seasons as opposed to Merzlikins' one year of NHL play, which likely factored into coach John Tortorella's decision. Korpisalo made two starts against Toronto during the regular season, splitting those contests while posting a 3.44 GAA and .883 save percentage.