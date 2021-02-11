Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Thursday's road clash with Chicago, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo was pretty solid in his last start Monday against the Hurricanes, turning aside 22 of 24 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The Finnish backstop will attempt to pick up his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a hot Blackhawks team that's won three straight games.