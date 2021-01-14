Korpisalo will defend the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Predators.
Korpisalo played pretty well last season, posting a 19-12-5 record while registering a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage in 37 appearances. The 26-year-old Finn will likely face a lot of rubber Thursday, as the Predators averaged 33.1 shots on net per game last campaign, fifth in the NHL.
