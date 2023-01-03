Korpisalo will guard the road net Tuesday versus Ottawa, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo is coming off a 27-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has a 5-6-1 record this season with a 3.13 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 15 appearances. Korpisalo has gone 5-1-1 versus the Senators in his career, having allowed just 15 goals on 183 shots. The Senators rank 24th in the league this season with 3.00 goals per game.