Korpisalo will guard the road net Tuesday versus Ottawa, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo is coming off a 27-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has a 5-6-1 record this season with a 3.13 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 15 appearances. Korpisalo has gone 5-1-1 versus the Senators in his career, having allowed just 15 goals on 183 shots. The Senators rank 24th in the league this season with 3.00 goals per game.
