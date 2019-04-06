Korpisalo will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Senators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo struggled in his last start March 21 against the Oilers, surrendering four goals on 22 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The Finnish backstop will look to end the regular season in style by picking up his 10th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a middling Ottawa offense that's averaging 3.08 goals per game at home in 2018-19, 16th in the NHL.