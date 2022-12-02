Korpisalo will defend the visiting goal against Winnipeg on Friday, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Korpisalo has not played in a week as the Blue Jackets only played once in the last seven days. He is 3-4-1 with a 3.76 GAA and an .899 save percentage this season and will need to improve as Elvis Merzlikins is returning to the Columbus lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Korpisalo will face the Jets, who are 14-6-1 and have averaged 3.33 goals per game.
