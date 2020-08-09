Korpisalo will guard the cage during Sunday's Game 5 versus Toronto, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Korpisalo was fantastic in the first two games of the series, registering a combined 1.02 GAA and .970 save percentage, but he stumbled in Game 3, surrendering three goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins, which led to Merzlikins getting the starting nod for Game 4. Merzlikins didn't play poorly in Friday's Game 4 loss, but coach John Tortorella has nonetheless decided to go back to the netminder he trusted to lead the way to begin the postseason for a must-win Game 5. If Korpi is able to secure the second postseason win of his career Sunday, he'll likely continue to serve as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 option heading into the next round.