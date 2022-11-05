Korpisalo will defend the crease against Colorado on Saturday, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

The first start of the season for Korpisalo will take place in his native Finland. Korpisalo underwent offseason hip surgery and missed the first three weeks of the season while recovering. He was 7-11-0 last season with a 4.15 GAA and an .877 save percentage. Korpisalo will face the Avalanche, who defeated the Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday.