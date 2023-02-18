Korpisalo will guard the home net Saturday against the Stars, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Korpisalo was impressive in his last start Thursday against Winnipeg, stopping 37 of 38 shots in a 3-1 victory. He'll take on a Dallas team that managed just one goal Friday in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota. Korpisalo is 9-10-3 with a .910 save percentage this season.
