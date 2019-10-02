Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting season opener
Korpisalo will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo was sharp during preseason play, maintaining a fantastic 1.23 GAA and .953 save percentage through three appearances. He'll look to pick up his first win of the 2019-20 campaign in a tough home matchup with a stacked Toronto offense that averaged 3.41 goals per game on the road last year, third in the NHL.
