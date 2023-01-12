Korpisalo will be in the home crease against Carolina on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo returned to practice Thursday after missing Tuesday's tilt as he and his wife welcomed a new baby. Korpisalo will make his 200th appearance in his NHL career and enters the game with a 6-7-1 record to go with a 3.10 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He will face the Hurricanes, who are tied for 19th overall in NHL scoring, averaging 3.10 goals per game.