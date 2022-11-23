Korpisalo will get the home start against Montreal on Wednesday, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Despite his 3-2-1 record, Korpisalo has struggled this season as his peripherals are mediocre. He has a 4.17 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season, not far off last season's pace, where he had a 4.15 GAA and an .877 save percentage. Korpisalo will face the Canadiens, who are coming off a 7-2 shellacking at the hands of the Sabres on Tuesday.