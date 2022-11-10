Korpisalo will tend to the home crease against Philadelphia on Thursday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic

Korpisalo picked up his first start of the season over the weekend in Finland and stopped 40 of 45 shots in a 5-1 loss to Colorado. He will take on the Flyers who have a 7-3-2 record with former Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella behind the bench as he returns to Columbus for the first time since the two sides parted at the end of the 2020-21 season.