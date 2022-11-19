Korpisalo will guard the home cage Saturday against the Red Wings, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Korpisalo has won his last two starts and is now 3-1-1 with a .909 save percentage to start the season. He'll be back in net Saturday while Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) remains sidelined.
