Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stays hot in Detroit
Korpisalo stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
He wasn't particularly busy, but he shut the door on the Wings after they took a 3-2 lead early in the second period, giving the Jackets an opportunity to mount a comeback. Korpisalo is now 3-0-2 over his last five starts, and on the season he has a 2.64 GAA and .908 save percentage.
