Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Steady in OT win
Korpisalo turned aside 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
The Blue Jackets' defense took control of the game in its latter stages -- Korpisalo faced only six shots in the third period, stopping them all, and none in OT -- but the netminder made some big saves early. After an uneven start to the season, he's now 4-2-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .905 save percentage.
