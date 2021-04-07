Korpisalo kicked out 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Korpisalo was actually less than six minutes away from his first shutout of the season when Tampa Bay's Ross Colton snuck a short-side shot past the Columbus netminder from the left faceoff dot. Luke Schenn added a goal on a point shot with 19 seconds remaining to make it a 4-2 game, but that late flurry shouldn't diminish the overall performance by Korpisalo, who ended his personal four-game winless skid (0-2-1) and earned his first regulation victory since March 4.
