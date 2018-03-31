Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stepping in for spot start
Korpisalo will field shots from the Canucks on the road Saturday, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Korpisalo -- who's gone 8-7-0 with a 3.23 GAA and .902 save percentage -- reportedly will be countered by Thatcher Demko, who will make his NHL debut for the Canucks.
