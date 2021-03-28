Korpisalo (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's road game versus the Red Wings, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Elvis Merzlikins will start for a second straight day, and Cameron Johnson will serve as the backup. Korpisalo's considered day-to-day, so his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Lightning.
