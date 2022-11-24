Korpisalo made 26 saves Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to Montreal. He allowed two goals.

It was a goalie duel until the third period. The Jackets opened the scoring at 1:08 of the third and then the Habs turned up the heat. Arber Xhekaj fired a shot through traffic that beat Korpisalo at 2:38 and then David Savard nabbed the winner 57 seconds later when a pass deflected off his skate and in. Korpisalo is now 3-3-1 and is a tough activation. He hasn't exactly stolen games and he's only defeated teams down the standings (Philly twice and Montreal once). And he has allowed 12 goals in his last three games. You may be better served with another goalie in your blue paint while he finds his game.