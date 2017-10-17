Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stopping pucks Tuesday
Korpisalo will defend the goal for Tuesday night's contest in Winnipeg, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo did not fair well in his only start of the season, giving up five goals to a strong Blackhawks team on Oct. 7. The Jets offense is pretty explosive in its own right, having scored 16 goals through its first five games, so the 23-year-old keeper will have to bring his A game and perhaps get a decent amount of offensive support Tuesday if he's going to come away with the W.
