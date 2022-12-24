Korpisalo (lower body) saved 17 of 18 shots in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Friday.

Korpisalo, who was activated off the injured reserve list Thursday, entered the contest after Daniil Tarasov allowed a goal to Taylor Raddysh at 3:24 of the second period. The Blue Jackets were down 4-0 when Korpisalo entered the game, and although he was solid in net, the Columbus couldn't dig out of that hole. The 28-year-old is 4-5-1 with a 3.43 GAA and .905 save percentage in 13 contests this season.